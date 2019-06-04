0 Dozens of new jobs coming to north Mississippi city

SARDIS, Miss. - Fifty new jobs are coming to a city in northern Mississippi – and more are on the way as a plastic production company expands.

United Solutions is increasing its workforce from 100 to 150 jobs.

It’s a significant development for the Sardis area, which is home to around 1,600 people.

United Solutions plans to add the 50 jobs over the course of four years.

Alvin Fondren runs a car detailing shop around the corner from where the plant expansion is happening.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

“It is a good look for the community for them to bring more jobs to the area,“ Fondren said.

James McBrayer lives in Sardis too. He told FOX13 it important because money earned is money spent in Panola County.

“They are good about spending the money here… they spend it local,” he explained.

Fondren said he believes the new jobs will bring more money and customers to his detail shop. He’d like to see Sardis residents hired first for that reason.

“Well if 30 of those people can come from Sardis, it will be great,” Fondren told FOX13. “If they want to bring the jobs here, at least offer the jobs to one of the 1,600 that is here.”

FOX13 learned another manufacturing facility is looking to locate in the Sardis industrial park. State and local leaders are not saying who that is until things are finalized.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.