0 Dozens of new SkyCop cameras coming to Memphis after push from Cooper-Young businesses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - More than two dozen new SkyCop cameras will be installed across Memphis.

This comes after a big push from the Cooper-Young Business District for additional cameras

Earlier this summer, a woman was kidnaped at gunpoint from the same area.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

FOX13 first spoke with Maria just a few days after she was kidnaped at gunpoint in June.

Now nearly two months later, she stood in front of city council sharing her story of survival.

She then thanked them for adding seven new SkyCop cameras in this Cooper-Young business district – the same neighborhood where her life changed.

“When I saw them, all of their faces I saw the horror of my situation reflected back at me, they couldn’t believe it and it was nice to see to be validated,” Maria said.

Maria said SkyCop cameras may not have saved her life, but they helped give her something else – justice

SkyCop cameras allowed her to pick out the suspects involved in her crime when they robbed another woman, Maria said.

FOX13 broke down the crime in the Cooper-Young Business District and there were more than 800 incidents within a two-mile radius last month, most of the crimes were vandalism, auto theft, and simple assault.

FOX13 also compared it to other parts of Memphis and there were 88 incidents during the same time frame in the Raleigh neighborhood.

Maria said she wasn’t always a fan of extra surveillance.

But since her attack, she said the extra eyes in the sky will make a difference.



© 2019 Cox Media Group.