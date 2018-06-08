Dozens of pencils, 7 tweezers found inside inmate's 'birth canal,' sheriff's office says

Pencils, tweezers and hairpins were discovered inside a female inmate in Georgia this week, FOX News reported.
The items were captured in a photo the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office posted to social media.
“This morning a female inmate came to us from Emmanuel County State Pen,” the sheriff’s office said. “Per policy we searched her and pulled this out of her, uhhhh birth canal.”
The items found were tweezers and bobby pins, the office added.
They also said there were dozens of pencils.
Numerous people asked what the objects were used for, and the sheriff's office responded.
"Bobbie pins and tweezers can be improvised into tools to open handcuffs," the page responded. "Pens and pencils and markers??? (Because) she could I guess."
