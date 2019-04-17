0 Dozens of Tenn. medical professionals charged for prescribing opioids in exchange for money, sex

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Sixty people across 11 states have been charged with prescribing 32 million opioids.

And 15 people in West Tennessee are facing charges in connection with opioids.

That includes a Jackson, Tenn. nurse – Jeff Young – known as the “Rock Doc,” accused of trading prescriptions for sex.

Officials said Young gave patients opioids in exchange for sex and money. He prescribed more than 1,000 fentanyl patches, 500,000 hydrocodone pills and other drugs.

Officials said one of the reasons why he did it was to promote his TV pilot.

FOX13 spoke with health leaders in Shelby County about how they are helping those who are addicted.

A member of the Shelby County Opioid Task Force said the focus should be on treatment. He said the task force is working on getting a detox center in Memphis – they just need money to pay for it.

“It’s a real crisis as it relates to the public having confidence and faith with their health care providers,” said Thurston Smith, who is on the task force.

Smith is glad doctors and nurses are being held accountable, but he is concerned about their patients.

“We can’t lock our way out of this, we can’t arrest our way out of this. Treatment is very important,” Smith said.

Between Jan. 1 and April 6, 2019, 52 opioid overdoses were reported in Shelby County, according to the health department.

Smith said the county needs to focus on treating addiction.

“We have to have treatment centers available. We don’t have anywhere near the number of viable treatment programs in Memphis,” Smith said.

The task force is working on getting money from the state and private donations to fund a detox center.

On Thursday, officials will be making an announcement about the investigation into medical professionals in West Tennessee.

