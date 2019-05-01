SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Shelby County School officials approved the motion to suspend a national superintendent search after an external investigation cleared Dr. Joris Ray of a sexual harassment claim.
Moments after the vote, members of Memphis Lift left the meeting and started chanting outside. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/coLVaP2siX— Kirstin Garriss (@ReporterGarriss) May 1, 2019
Ray is now the official SCS superintendent, and the school board will enter negotiations with him to finalize it.
As board sings @SCSSuptRay praises, you can hear people outside the meeting room chanting “We want a search!” @FOX13Memphis— Kirstin Garriss (@ReporterGarriss) May 1, 2019
The investigation released to FOX13 earlier this month stated the sexual harassment claim against Ray was unfounded and without merit.
In a previous report by FOX13, Board Member Kevin Woods said the law firm did its due diligence investigating this semi-anonymous complaint against Ray. Since the investigation found no evidence of wronging, Woods said it will not impact any decision he makes moving forward.
Congratulations to our @SCSSuptRay! We look forward to a bright future of continued success and hard work under his leadership 🌟#SCSis901 https://t.co/nLdAsMFnxn— Shelby Co. Schools (@SCSK12Unified) May 1, 2019
“We will continue to support our superintendent until there is reasons not to. He has stated all along prior to us naming him as superintendent that there was nothing to this and I think it was him who recommended that this be made public,” Woods said.
The controversy surrounding the move -- on FOX13 News at 9.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 7 victims identified by TBI, suspect captured after 'horrific' slaying at two Tennessee homes
- 'I told you I was going to kill you.' Man accused of killing Memphis mom had violent criminal past
- Beale Street Music Festival 2019: Showtimes, parking, tickets and more
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}