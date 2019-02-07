Dr. Joris Ray officially announced as interim SCS superintendent

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Shelby County Schools have officially signed Dr. Joris Ray on as the interim superintendent of the school district.
Ray took over back in January, after Dorsey Hopson left for work in the private sector.
The terms of his contract were announced and discussed at a special meeting Wednesday. Ray is set to make a base salary of $285,000.
That nearly doubles his previous salary of $147,000 as assistant superintendent of academic operations.
He's on for the next 18 months, as of Wednesday. That's how long SCS believes it will take for them to complete the national search, which is still underway.
Ray has been on the job since last month, but the school board finally put it in writing Wednesday evening.
The contract will last from January 2019 through June 30, 2020.
Right now, it is unclear what will happen if the district identifies a permanent replacement before Ray’s contract ends.
