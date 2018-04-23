  • Drag racer's brakes fail while going 100 MPH

    By: Tom Dees

    Updated:

    BYHALIA, Miss. - A north Mississippi Drag racer is lucky to be alive after a horrific crash.

    Related: Photos of the crash

    He was traveling around 100 MPH during a race at Byhalia Raceway on Saturday night when his brakes went out. 

    Trending stories:

    Michael Streight, the driver, told FOX13 he plowed into a safety barrier made of tires and then into some trees in the woods on the other side. 

    Streight's race truck, which is nicknamed the "Junkyard Dog," is now headed to the junkyard. It was completely destroyed.

    Streight told FOX13 it was the "good Lord" and safety belts that saved him. He escaped with only scratches and won the race.

    Despite the crash, he will build a new race car and has no plans to stop racing.
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Drag racer's brakes fail while going 100 MPH