  • Dramatic video shows fire ripping through car

    Updated:

    Marion police responded to a car fire late Wednesday night. 

    According to Marion Fire Department's Facebook page, the fire happened on northbound Interstate-55 near mile marker 23. 

    Trending stories:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dramatic video shows fire ripping through car

  • Headline Goes Here

    Firewalls stop fire from spreading through Fox Meadows apartment complex