0 Dress for the weather, says outside workers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - In the freezing temps many people still went to work this morning and plan to work into the night.

FOX13 went to work with one worker who said he and his employees who work outside prepared for the cold just right.

Just because it's cold it didn't stop Tyshun Windles from coming to work.

"I just wrapped up, put some long johns on and did it just like a normal day," Windles said.

Windles owns the Lifter Shuttle in downtown Memphis.

Just like so many people in the area who work outside, Windless decided to go to work in the cold.

He rides up and down Main, Beale and Front Streets every day bringing people to work or visitors to the city around downtown.

He said he and his several other drivers work on all type of weather conditions.

"Actually, business is better when its cold like this," Windles said. "Especially at 201 with the lawyers and their clients they don't want to walk when its cold."

Windles said if he could, he would work 24/7.

That's why he's made it possible to keep him and costumers warm in his lift that's equipped with heat and solid doors.

"We are trying to get to everybody as quick as we can, to keep people as warm as we can," Windles said.

Even with temps expected to get colder, Windles said it won't be cold enough to stop his business.

"It's just business as usual," Windles said.

To learn more information about Windles or The Lifter click the link www.theliftershuttle.com.



