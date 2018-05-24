  • Drive-by shootings ripping away lives of Memphis children and teens

    By: Zach Crenshaw

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - They’re one of the most difficult crimes to solve and one of the deadliest. 

    Drive-by shootings.

    Multiple children, including Laylah Washington, have been killed by them. If you remember, just this past month, two other teens were shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in North Memphis.

    RELATED: Search for Laylah Washington's killers continues, MPD hits dead end

    That shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 400 block of North Watkins on May 6. Two teens died and four others were shot. The search for those killers are unsolved just like Laylah Washington's. 

    RELATED:  2 dead 4 others injured after shooting near Crosstown Concourse, video released

    Also, you can't forget about 10-year-old Richard Jordan III, who was shot to death in a drive-by shooting in November of 2017. Jordan III, his 12-year-old cousin Mario Calvin, and his 34-year-old aunt were all shot in an evening shooting on Airways and Ketchum. 

    RELATED: Family of slain 10-year-old recounts deadly shooting

    All three of these cases involving children and teens remain unsolved.

    Leading to this question, are criminals doing more drive-by shootings these days? FOX13’s Zach Crenshaw is talking to police and local law enforcement officers trying to find out that answer. See a full report, LIVE on FOX13 News at 9.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Drive-by shootings ripping away lives of Memphis children and teens

  • Headline Goes Here

    Stylist: Man with Vegas gunman's name talked concert attack

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man dead following shooting at Memphis convenience store

  • Headline Goes Here

    The Latest: Vegas shooting witnesses describe police heroism

  • Headline Goes Here

    Teen arrested in connection to killing man while at stop sign, police say