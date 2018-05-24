Drive-by shootings: Why they are one of the most difficult crimes to solve

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - They’re one of the most difficult crimes to solve and one of the deadliest.
Drive-by shootings.
Multiple children, including Laylah Washington, have been killed by them. If you remember, just this past month, two other teens were shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in North Memphis.
RELATED: Search for Laylah Washington's killers continues, MPD hits dead end
That shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 400 block of North Watkins on May 6. Two teens died and four others were shot. The search for those killers are unsolved just like Laylah Washington's.
RELATED: 2 dead 4 others injured after shooting near Crosstown Concourse, video released
Also, you can't forget about 10-year-old Richard Jordan III, who was shot to death in a drive-by shooting in November of 2017. Jordan III, his 12-year-old cousin Mario Calvin, and his 34-year-old aunt were all shot in an evening shooting on Airways and Ketchum.
RELATED: Family of slain 10-year-old recounts deadly shooting
All three of these cases involving children and teens remain unsolved.
Leading to this question, are criminals doing more drive-by shootings these days? FOX13’s Zach Crenshaw is talking to police and local law enforcement officers trying to find out that answer. See a full report, LIVE on FOX13 News at 9.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}