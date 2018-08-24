Drive-thru funeral business growing in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A drive-thru funeral business is booming. The owner said they’re seeing a number of viewings already this year.
FOX13 first learned about Ryan Bernard’s drive-thru funeral home when it opened in 2017.
Although he said he got a lot of pushback from opening the funeral home, people in the community are excited about what it offers.
The business had 30 drive-thru funeral services this year already.
“I knew it was good to do something new that created a buzz. Thought it would be something that would draw younger crowds in, but it’s taken off with younger people, older people, gone nationwide.
We had people coming in just asking for the drive thru viewing,” Bernard said.
Price may have something to do with the activity because you can get a complete funeral package for under $2,000.
Drive-thru services are offered in other parts of the country.
Some do it to keep the gang members from disrupting funeral services. Bernard said that’s not why he does it.
He started it because he wanted to try something new and show the city something it has never seen.
