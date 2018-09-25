0 Drive-thru voter registration events set up across Shelby County

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Do you want to register to vote, but don’t have the time or the means to do so from your home?

Well, you will be able to register the same way you pick up fast food in Shelby County.

The Shelby County Election Commission is holding two drive-thru registration events in several parks throughout the Mid-South.

They will take place on Sept. 25 and Sept. 29 (times and locations below).

HOW IT WORKS:

There will be a lane inside the parking areas in each park and once a car reaches the front of the line, SCEC employees will be ready to hand the driver a voter registration application. After filling out the application and signing it, the driver can simply hand it back to an SCEC representative and hit the road.

People can expect their registration cards to arrive by mail.

Remember, it’s not necessary to present a voter registration card at the polls.

The card lists helpful information like your precinct and polling locations and which city or county district your address is assigned, to make it easy for you to research candidates who want to represent you in government.

For those who can’t make it on Tuesday, SCEC will be back in the parks on Saturday, Sept. 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The hours of operation coincide with Early Voting polling location hours. Early voting for the Nov. 6 State, Federal and Election starts on Oct. 17.

Below are the times and locations for the drive-thru registration events:

Audubon Park at Poplar/Perkins â€“ Enter from Perkins Road (East Memphis)

Charjean Park at 2601 Ketchum Rd. (South Memphis)

Douglass Park at 1616 Ash Rd. (Southwest Memphis)

Heroes Park at 4580 Riverdale Rd. (Hickory Hill)

Johnson Road Park at 2970 Johnson Road (Germantown)

Polly Williams Park at 3888 Auburn Rd. (North Memphis)

Oakhaven Park at 3875 Bishops Bridge Rd. (Whitehaven)

