  • Driver charged with DUI, 3 taken to the hospital after critical crash on 385

    Updated:

    SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - UPDATE-- An arrest has been made after the critical crash on 385.

    Christopher Thomas, 45, is facing numerous charges - including DUI.

    The car Thomas crashed into was occupied by three teenagers. The car with teenagers inside was stopped on the shoulder of the highway because one of them started to feel sick.

    Three people were taken to the hospital after a critical crash Sunday night.

    Officers were called to 385 and Hacks Cross.

    One person was taken to Regional One in critical condition, two people were taken to the hospital in noncritical condition.

    The cause of this crash is currently under investigation.

    The victims involved in the crash has not been identified by officers.

    Stay with us for updates on this investigation.

     

     

