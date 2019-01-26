Driver charged with DUI, reckless driving, and more after crashing into an MPD officer and 2 PSTs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE: An arrest has been made after a major accident near the Memphis International Airport.
Leon Cash, 24, has been charged with reckless driving, public intoxication, and vehicular assault.
Both PSTs have been released from the hospital. However, the officer remains in the hospital in non-critical condition.
The Memphis Police Department were working a crash in the Airport Area when a driver hit them.
MPD told FOX13 they were at the intersection of Winchester and Swinnea when an officer & 2 PSTs were struck by another driver while working an accident around 7:15 p.m.
Officers are on the scene of a crash @ Winchester/Swinnea. Preliminary information: officers were on the scene of a crash @ this location when an officer & 2 PSTs were struck by another driver. All three are being xported in non-critical condition to Regional One hospital.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) January 26, 2019
The Memphis Police Department told FOX13 all three officers were transported to Regional One in non-critical condition.
The driver of the vehicle has been detained, MPD told FOX13.
