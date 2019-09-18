  • Driver cited, no children injured after crashing into back of school

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Shelby County Sheriff's Office is investigating a school bus crash in Cordova 

    According to SCSO, the accident happened at the corner of Far Drive and Houston Levee. 

    The vehicle ran into the back of the bus. There were three students on the bus, however, no one was hurt. 

    FOX13 learned the driver was cited for the accident. 

