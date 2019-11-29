  • Driver could face DUI charges after 4 children, 3 adults injured in critical Thanksgiving crash

    By: Destini Johnson

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police responded to a critical crash in Westwood Thursday night.

    The two-car crash happened near the intersection of South Third Street and Mallory Road.

    A man and woman were taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    Four children and one woman were also taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

    Memphis police are under the suspicion that a driver was driving under the influence.

    This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with FOX13 for updates.

