Driver could face DUI charges after 4 children, 3 adults injured in critical Thanksgiving crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police responded to a critical crash in Westwood Thursday night.
The two-car crash happened near the intersection of South Third Street and Mallory Road.
A man and woman were taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Four children and one woman were also taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
Memphis police are under the suspicion that a driver was driving under the influence.
This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with FOX13 for updates.
