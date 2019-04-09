Driver crashes stolen car in Memphis

Police are investigating after a stolen vehicle wrecked out in Memphis.
Memphis police were called to the 3500 block of Clearbrook Street to investigate the crash.
It is not clear if anyone was arrested and how many people were inside the car.
FOX13 learned from the Memphis Fire Department that no one was transported from the scene.
