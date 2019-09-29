  • Driver critically injured after crash in Midtown, police say

    By: Destini Johnson

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn - Memphis police are investigating an overnight crash after a driver was critically injured Sunday morning.

    Around 2:20 am, MPD responded to a one-car crash on Cleveland Street, north of Larkin Ave.

    The driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

    According to police, the car was traveling on Cleveland St. northbound at a high rate of speed and struck a pole.

