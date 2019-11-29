  • Driver dead after 4 children, 2 adults injured in critical Thanksgiving crash

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police responded to a critical crash in South Memphis Thursday night.

    The two-car crash happened near the intersection of South Third Street and Mallory Road.

    A man and woman were taken to Regional One in critical condition. The driver, Derrick Young, did not survive his injuries.

    Four children and one woman were also taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

    Memphis police are under the suspicion that a driver was under the influence at the time of the crash.

    This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with FOX13 for updates.

