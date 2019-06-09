  • Driver dead after hitting farm equipment in Mississippi, coroner says

    MARSHALL COUNTY, Mississippi - First responders are on the scene of a fatal accident in north Mississippi.

    According to the Marshall County Coroner, a driver is dead after hitting farm equipment in Watson, Mississippi.

    The accident happened on Highway 309.

    Investigators have not identified the driver at this time.

    This is a developing story. FOX13 has a crew headed to the scene.

