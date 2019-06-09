  • Driver dead after hitting highway equipment in Mississippi, coroner says

    Updated:

    MARSHALL COUNTY, Mississippi - First responders are on the scene of a fatal accident in Watson, Mississippi.

    Officials said the driver ran off a bridge near Cooper and Highway 309, hitting highway equipment during the crash.

    Investigators said the driver died from a medical condition.

    Previously, officials told FOX13 the driver crash into farm equipment. 

    This is a developing story. FOX13 has a crew headed to the scene.

