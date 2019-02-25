Driver dead after shooting in Whitehaven

Memphis police are investigating a shooting on Graceland Drive.
According to Memphis Fire, they were called to the 4200 block of Graceland Drive around 4 a.m.
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he did not survive his injuries.
Police said the shooting stemmed from a robbery.
(1/2) At 4:03 am MPD responded to a Shooting at 4333 Graceland Dr. Officers located a Civic crashed into a fence with the driver suffering from a GSW. He was transported critical to ROH but later expired from his injuries. Victim #2 was uninjured.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 25, 2019
(2/2) Preliminary info indicates that the shooting stemmed from a robbery. The victims knew one of the two suspects. No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing Homicide investigation. Call 901-528-CASH with tips.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 25, 2019
