Driver dead in school bus crash, at least 2 children airlifted from scene

BENTON COUNTY, Miss. - A school bus rolled over in Mississippi and multiple children were seriously hurt, officials told FOX13.
According to the Benton County Emergency Management, they are working a school bus accident with injuries.
The crash happened on Highway 72 in the area of Whippoorwill Road. This is the east side of the county.
There were seven children hurt and two of the children were taken from the scene by helicopters, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
The two airlifted are in critical condition and are being treated at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.
MHP confirmed to FOX13 the driver did not survive.
Chester Cole was identified as the driver by the District Superintendent Steve Bostick.
There are at least 10 ambulances responding.
No other vehicle was involved and the cause of the accident is not known.
