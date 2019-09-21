Driver facing multiple charges after motorcycle crash involving off-duty MPD officer

An arrest has been made after an off-duty Memphis police officer was hit by a truck while riding a motorcycle.
The off-duty officer was riding his motorcycle eastbound on Summer Avenue.
Off-duty officer in critical condition after motorcycle crash near gas station in Binghampton
Officials told FOX13 the driver of a red truck was headed westbound and turned into a gas station. When the driver turned, he hit the back of the motorcycle - causing it to spin out.
Police confirmed Travis Hodges was the driver of the red truck.
Hodges didn't have proof of financial responsibility, and he was an unlicensed driver, according to MPD.
Crews transported the off-duty officer to Regional One in extremely critical condition to treat a broken leg and head injuries.
Officers told FOX13 Hodges was arrested in accordance with the Ricky Otts Law. Hodges had several empty beer bottles lying around the floorboard. That led investigators to believe Hodges was driving while under the influence.
He gave consent to give a blood draw at the time of the crash, were still waiting on results for the test.
MPD charged Hodges with aggravated assault, failure to exercise due care, violation of financial law, and no driver's license.
Authorities said Hodges is expected in court Monday at 9 a.m.
