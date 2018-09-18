MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A driver is in critical condition after he was shot by an MPD officer during a traffic stop in South Memphis.
Martavious Banks has been identified as the man shot by MPD.
The Memphis Police Department told FOX13 Banks had six outstanding warrants. Included in the warrants were suspended licenses, assault, and violation of probation.
Homeowners say Banks was shot inside a home in the 1200 block of Gill Ave.
Investigators say they are continuing to review body camera worn during the incident and in-car video.
The officer involved was a 26-year-old black man who has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation, according to MPD.
MPD also told FOX13 a handgun was recovered from the scene. The officer's name has also not been released.
