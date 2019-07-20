Driver identified, ejected from vehicle and killed after crash on I-40, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators said a driver is dead after he was ejected from his vehicle during a wreck.
Officers responded to a single-car crash on I-40, east of Riverside Dr. at 3:55 Saturday morning.
Police say the driver struck a guardrail on the roadway. He was ejected and died on the scene.
MPD has identified the man killed as David Hargrave, 56.
It's unclear what caused the wreck at this time.
