Driver in deadly Chattanooga bus crash arrested in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Johnthony Walker, a former Chattanooga school bus driver, was arrested in Nashville on Thursday.
Walker was arrested for aggravated statutory rape and is being held on $350,000 bond.
The details of the incident are not available at this time.
In May, Walker was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide for a bus crash that killed six children in Chattanooga in November 2016.
Walker, who was 24 at the time, lost control of the bus with 37 students on board. He swerved and hit a telephone pole and a tree.
READ MORE about the deadly bus crash here.
