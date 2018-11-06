Driver in stolen truck leaves Memphis 'due to being possessed by demons,' dies in crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman driving a stolen truck was killed in a car crash leaving Memphis “due to being possessed by demons,” according to a witness.
Police said Rosalind Craig, 41, stole a Chevy Silverado in the Memphis area and was driving around “aimlessly.”
The deadly two-vehicle accident involving a Union Pacific utility truck happened around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday on Tates Mill Road near Little Rock, Ark.
Police said there were four other people inside the truck driven by Craig – one adult and three children.
Passengers told police that during the trip from Memphis, Craig said they were leaving the area “due to being possessed by demons.”
Craig had also mentioned “taking them on the other side of heaven to meet Jesus,” police said.
The driver of the UP truck said when he rounded the curve in the road, the other truck was in his lane and he was unable to avoid it.
Craig was pronounced dead on scene, police said.
According to investigators, the other truck driver – along with the four passengers – were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
