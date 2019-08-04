  • Driver injured after road rage shooting on I-40 late Saturday night

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are searching for a suspect after a road rage shooting on I-40.

    Memphis Police responded to an aggravated assault call on I-40 near the Appling Rd. ramp around 10:52 Saturday night.

    Investigators said the victim cut off the suspect and was shot as he got on the northbound ramp.

    The victim was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition but later downgraded to critical condition.

    Officers said the suspect fled the scene in a newer model white Dodge Charger with LED lights and tinted windows.

    If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stopper at 528-CASH.

