Driver injured after road rage shooting on I-40 late Saturday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are searching for a suspect after a road rage shooting on I-40.
Memphis Police responded to an aggravated assault call on I-40 near the Appling Rd. ramp around 10:52 Saturday night.
Investigators said the victim cut off the suspect and was shot as he got on the northbound ramp.
The victim was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition but later downgraded to critical condition.
Officers said the suspect fled the scene in a newer model white Dodge Charger with LED lights and tinted windows.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stopper at 528-CASH.
