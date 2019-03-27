Driver killed after truck explodes on Arkansas highway

OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. - A commercial truck carrying ammonium nitrate exploded on an Arkansas highway, killing a man and leaving a massive hole in the road.
The accident happened Wednesday on U.S. Highway 278, west of Camden and east of the Nevada-Ouachita county line, near Highway 57, according to Arkansas State Police.
ASP believes the driver was Randall McDougal, 63 of El Dorado. Remains collected at the scene will be examined by the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to confirm the victim’s identification.
Troopers said McDougal was employed by Blann Trucking Company. He was transporting ammonium nitrate from El Dorado to Texarkana.
Around 6:40 Wednesday morning, emergency personnel were notified that the truck’s brakes were on fire and the driver was trying to put out the flames, according to ASP. First responders were working to evacuate residents in the area and reportedly witnessed the driver return to the truck when it exploded.
The explosion left a 15-foot crater in the roadway, which remains closed.
Ouachita Co: U.S. Highway 278 will remain closed until further notice. This morning’s accident left about a 15-foot deep crater in the road. Once the accident has been cleared, our crews will begin to repair the highway. Updates as they are available. #ARnews #ARtraffic #ARleg pic.twitter.com/O6DIXGjPnk— Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) March 27, 2019
The Associated Press said some residents in the area reported their windows being blown out by the explosion.
Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.
