Driver of car involved in crash that killed 11-year-old girl charged, police say

A 22-year-old has been charged and arrested after she hit a child with her car, police.
According to police, Keara Williams has been charged with Driving While License S/R/C and Violation of Financial Law.
Williams stayed on the scene after the accident and has not charged for the child's death.
The accident happened on the 5100 block of Milbranch Road on March 26.
The 11-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. The victim has not yet been identified by MPD. However, family members told FOX13 the child's name was Ra’Kayla Blount.
