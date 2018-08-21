  • Driver of church van hits parked car in Mississippi, returns to say he didn't do it

    HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. - A woman’s car was hit while parked at a Holly Springs restaurant. 

    The other driver fled the scene, while behind the wheel of a church van. 

    The incident was caught on surveillance video. 

    The driver of the van – owned by the First Baptist Church of Grand Junction in Tennessee – drove in a small circle in the parking lot during the incident. 

    After committing the hit-and-run, the driver eventually made his way back, telling the woman he didn’t hit her car because there wasn’t a scratch on the church van. 

    “There was a hitch on the back of the church van that pulled into my Camry’s grill,” said Tiana Ferrell, the woman whose car was hit. 

    FOX13 reached out to the church, but we are still waiting to hear back. 

