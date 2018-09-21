Driver pointed gun at woman after road rage chase down Cordova road, police say

CORDOVA, Tenn. - A man was arrested after an apparent road rage incident in Cordova.
Memphis police said Antonio Abrams chased a woman on North Germantown Parkway and pointed a handgun at her Thursday.
The incident happened around 4 p.m. Thursday.
The woman told police Abrams began following her after she blew her horn and began recording him with her phone.
When she reached the intersection of North Germantown Parkway and Club Parkway, police said Abrams exited his vehicle and approached the woman while pulling a handgun from his waistband.
The woman told police she then sped away, but he followed her to the intersection of N Germantown and Bonnie Lane. Abrams pulled beside her car and pointed the gun at her, MPD said.
Officers later located Abrams’ vehicle in a store parking lot in Cordova.
Abrams was taken into custody without incident.
He admitted to being in the road rage incident, but Abrams claimed he approached the woman to “confront her about taking a picture of him while he was armed with a gun.”
Abrams denied pointing the gun at her.
He is facing charges of aggravated assault.
