Driver survives after semi overturns on local interstate

MARION, Ark. - A truck driver is thankfully to be alive after a semi overturned on I-55.
Crews were called to I-55 northbound in Marion, Arkansas on March 14 around noon.
Investigators told FOX13 the driver had minor injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
It hasn't been determined what caused the accident.
This driver of the truck has not been identified.
