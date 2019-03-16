  • Driver survives after semi overturns on local interstate

    Updated:

    MARION, Ark. - A truck driver is thankfully to be alive after a semi overturned on I-55.

    >> PHOTOS FROM THE SCENE

    Crews were called to I-55 northbound in Marion, Arkansas on March 14 around noon.

    Investigators told FOX13 the driver had minor injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

    It hasn't been determined what caused the accident.

    This driver of the truck has not been identified.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories