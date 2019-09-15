Driver transported after single-car crash, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn - One person has been seriously injured after a single-car crash near Interstate 40 and Jackson Ave. Sunday morning.
According to Memphis police, the driver of the vehicle struck a guardrail.
The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
This is an active scene. Continue to check back for updates.
