Drivers beware: Man impersonating police officer in Mid-South

    BATESVILLE, Miss. - Police are warning drivers in the Mid-South of a man who has been impersonating a police officer. 

    According to Batesville police, the man pulled over a vehicle Saturday around 1:30 p.m. heading south on I-55. 

    One man told police he was stopped by a brown 2010-2015 Dodge pick-up truck with flashing blue lights where the factory fog lights should be. 

    When the man pulled to the shoulder of I-55, he was approached by the imposter. 

    Officials described the man impersonating the cop as white, between 35 and 40 years old, wearing blue jean shorts and a black T-shirt. 

     

    Police said the man is 5-foot-8, 210 pounds, medium build with a mustache and all of his fingernails were painted black. 

    The imposter asked the man a few questions before walking back to his truck. He was seen exiting I-55 at the north Batesville exit. 

    Police gave the following warning to drivers:

    If you are pulled over by any law enforcement officer, he or she will not fault you if you slow down and continue driving to a well-lit and/or well-populated area to stop for your safety – as well as the officer’s safety. 

    If you have had a similar incident happen to you in the surrounding area, call police. 

