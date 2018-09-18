Drivers beware: Man impersonating police officer in Mid-South

BATESVILLE, Miss. - Police are warning drivers in the Mid-South of a man who has been impersonating a police officer.
According to Batesville police, the man pulled over a vehicle Saturday around 1:30 p.m. heading south on I-55.
One man told police he was stopped by a brown 2010-2015 Dodge pick-up truck with flashing blue lights where the factory fog lights should be.
When the man pulled to the shoulder of I-55, he was approached by the imposter.
Officials described the man impersonating the cop as white, between 35 and 40 years old, wearing blue jean shorts and a black T-shirt.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Driver identified after being shot by MPD during traffic stop in South Memphis
- Tennessee Academy of Cosmetology shuts down across the Mid-South
- Social media posts prompt additional law enforcement at local high school
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Police said the man is 5-foot-8, 210 pounds, medium build with a mustache and all of his fingernails were painted black.
The imposter asked the man a few questions before walking back to his truck. He was seen exiting I-55 at the north Batesville exit.
Police gave the following warning to drivers:
If you are pulled over by any law enforcement officer, he or she will not fault you if you slow down and continue driving to a well-lit and/or well-populated area to stop for your safety – as well as the officer’s safety.
If you have had a similar incident happen to you in the surrounding area, call police.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}