0 Drivers excited about busy road revamp in north Mississippi

HERNANDO, Miss. - Road crews in Hernando, Mississippi are rushing to get a two-mile stretch of McIngvale Rd. down before school starts.

The stretch of road is located between East Commerce and Byhalia Rd. The mayor of Hernando told FOX13 the goal is to get the paving down before school starts.

A two-mile stretch of McIngvale is being widened and repaved. It goes directly in front of the turnoff for Hernando High School and Middle School.

The weather has delayed what could have been done weeks ago.

“They say they are supposed to have it done before school starts. Otherwise, that would be a mess,” said Debra Horton from Hernando.

According to Mayor Tom Ferguson, contractors are cutting it close. But if the weather stays good they should get it done in time.

“This morning was the first morning I wouldn’t be able to get into work. It was totally blocked off, but I cut through Walgreens and a guy showed me how to come in and cross,” Horton said.

Horton runs a cosmetics business on McIngvale. He said the construction has affected his business.

“I had a few customers say they thought they wouldn’t be able to get in, but the construction people get to the store.”

Good news is parts of McIngvale Rd. will be widened as much as 6 feet.

