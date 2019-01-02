Drivers frustrated by amount of potholes popping up in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Potholes are popping up all across the City of Memphis.
Drivers said the potholes are unbearable, such as one on South Highland Street that many told FOX13 about.
The city said crews have filled nearly 62,000 potholes so far in 2018.
When FOX13 interviewed drivers recently about potholes in the city last week, some said the problem is so bad that they had to get new tires.
“I think they are terrible, just being a driver in the Memphis area they tear up your cars,” said Latonya Snipes, a local driver.
Snipes said a pothole near Highland and Poplar damaged her car last month, forcing her to get repairs.
“It messed my front-end alignment up on my car of course that’s money, tire damage, so it’s like $60 a tire,” Snipes said.
Even though cones are covering some of the potholes, drivers said it’s not enough to keep them safe.
