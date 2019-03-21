Drivers in DeSoto County excited about new construction

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - Relief could soon be on the way for drivers in DeSoto County. Officials have started widening a one-mile stretch of Craft Rd. near Bethel Rd. in Lewisburg.
The project will widen a stretch of road near Lewisburg High School. The construction should also help with school traffic for parents in the area.
DeSoto County supervisors said the widening project was meant to relieve traffic during school hour and rush hour.
Right now, crews are working to clear trees and transfer power lines.
Local Ricky Boland lives on Craft Rd. and can see the construction from his house.
"Progress that is needed. Roads that need to be improved to help with the traffic," Boland said.
Boland told FOX13 the traffic near the school is a nightmare in the mornings and afternoons.
"It was a pain, I think the relief will come once they finish."
The county is expanding the road from two lanes to five for about a mile. According to the county, the rainy weather has only delayed work on the drainage portion of the project.
County leaders told FOX13 most of the roadwork is scheduled over the summer so it won't interfere with school traffic.
