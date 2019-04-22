0 Drivers in Mississippi have mixed reactions about road construction near Hernando

HERNANDO, Miss. - Mississippi drivers have mixed reactions to a road project that could cut down traffic time.

The project includes re-routing McIngvale Rd. and adding a new off-ramp in Hernando for the recently opened I-269.

It’s going to make it easier to drive, but there’s the concern more traffic would be coming to the Hernando community.

The on/off ramp is going to go off I-269 where McIngvale currently crosses the interstate.

Right now, to get onto I-269 people have two options. Drivers can go nearly 2.5 miles east to Getwell Road, or travel more than double the miles south in what becomes a nearly six-mile long U-turn.

Katherine Grady lives down the road from where the proposed ramp will be built near Green T Road.

“Yes, as far as going to Memphis we don’t have to take the Nesbit exit. So that will be huge,” Grady said.

McIngvale Road will still pass in front of Hernando Hills Elementary School, but the new road McIngvale extended will pass behind the school between Green T Rd. and will intersect here with Byhalia Road.

Grady explained, “I think traffic is already crazy, especially during school mornings. It may elevate some, and it may draw more to the area.”

Officials said the work itself should take two years to complete.

Investigators said this is actually two separate projects. One by MDOT for the ramps and the other by the city for the realignment of McIngvale Rd.

