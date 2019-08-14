  • Driver's license stations in Mississippi reopened following 'system outages'

    Updated:

    Driver’s license stations across the state of Mississippi reopened Wednesday after being shut down for hours.

    Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the closure was due to a system outage.

    The stations were closed for about six hours. The Department of Information Technology Services worked to fix the program.

    MSHP is asking people to monitor the agency’s social media on Facebook, Twitter, and the Driver Service Bureau website.

    Officials said the stations will fully reopen with normal operation Thursday on regular schedules.

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for LIVE updates on the investigation. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories