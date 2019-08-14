Driver's license stations will be shutdown today in Mississippi

MISSISISPPI - Driver's license stations across the state of Mississippi will be closed today.
Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the closure is due to a system outage.
It's unclear how long the stations will be closed. The Department of Information Technology Services is working to fix the program.
MSHP is asking people to monitor the agency's social media on Facebook, Twitter, and the Driver Service Bureau website.
This is a developing story.
