Drivers say construction on I-55 caused rocks to hit, break their windshields

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - Drivers said rocks hit their cars on multiple occasions while driving through the same construction zone on Interstate 55.

TDOT officials said contractors are working on a 3.5-mile project stretching from the Mississippi state line to Winchester. Officials said crews have been working at night to limit the amount of impact to drivers.

This week, two different drivers said they were heading down I-55 when they heard a loud noise and it wasn’t car trouble – it was rocks hitting their cars.

According to one police report, the driver said she was driving through the construction zone where the asphalt was loose when an 18-wheeler sped past her and she noticed her back window was broken.

Another driver responded to MPD’s tweet about this incident and said her sunroof was busted with a rock that same morning on I-55.

Both drivers said rocks damaged their windshields while driving through this same construction zone this month.

FOX13 drove on the same stretch of I-55 Thursday afternoon and our crews could hear small pieces of debris hitting the car window while driving over uneven roads

A TDOT spokesperson told FOX13 whenever crews mill up the pavement, there may be some leftover debris, but she said TDOT isn’t responsible for any damage to cars. She said that falls on the contractor.

In this case, the contractor is APAC, Inc., which has offices in Mississippi and Tennessee.

FOX13 called and emailed them and APAC’s HR director referred us back to TDOT for our questions about who is responsible for covering debris damage.

Our reporters called TDOT back and the spokesperson said the contractor is responsible until the project is complete.

