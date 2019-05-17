0 Drone video shows Memphis park under water after flooding; neighbors concerned for safety

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis park is under water, it’s raising some serious concerns for neighbors.

The basketball court at New Chicago Park is under water. FOX13 spoke with people who said they are fed up because children have nowhere to play.

Yolanda Herring, who has lived in New Chicago for seven years, has been dealing with the flooding for the past month.

“A mess, a mess. It’s dirty,” Herring said. “It’s frustrating because the kids ain’t got nowhere to play. They have to be mindful of the water and no telling what’s in the grass.”

The basketball court looks more like a lake. Ducks and other creatures surrounded the flood waters.

A spokesperson with the City of Memphis told FOX13 the park is in the flood plain and backwater flooding is expected. She said her office receives calls about it every year.

Neighbors said they are also concerned about mosquitoes as we head into the summer months.

“Whew, Lord, they’re treacherous. The mosquitoes are treacherous,” said Herring. “That’s their breeding ground – water.”

Herring told FOX13 last year the flooding got so bad that the entire basketball goal and playground were covered with water.

She said because kids don’t have a place to play, they run around in the apartment building next to the park.

“Getting into mischief they don’t need to be getting into,” Herring said. “They don’t have no activities. They can’t go down there.”

And neighbors said because it’s the summer months, they are afraid kids will get into trouble if this water does not go down.

But with the rain we are expecting this weekend, it could get worse.

