Drug deal leads to shooting at Memphis apartment complex, victim driven to Burger King

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officers say a man is in critical condition after a shooting near a Whitehaven Burger King.

Police are investigating after a man was shot near a Burger King in Memphis.

The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. at the New Horizon Apartments, police said.

NOW: @MEM_PoliceDept investigating a shooting. One man was shot and rushed to Regional One in critical condition. Looks like the shooting happened right next to this Burger King. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/DvjWWZaDmk — Kirstin Garriss (@ReporterGarriss) May 20, 2019

Investigators said the victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. His identity has not yet been released.

No suspect information has been provided by Memphis police at this point.

A witness told police her boyfriend and another unknown man and herself were inside the New Horizon apartments for a drug deal, police records said.

After the drug deal was completed, someone opened fire into the car they were inside. The victim was shot and they drove to the Burger King for help.

The victim and his girlfriend asked someone inside the Burger King for help, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

At approx. 8:45 p.m., officers responded to a shooting @ 1985 Brooks Road. One male was shot and xported in critical condition to ROH. No suspect info is available at this point. If anyone has info pertaining to this shooting they are urged to call Crime Stoppers @ 528-CASH. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 20, 2019

