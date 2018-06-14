Drug trafficker arrested on I-40 after 50 lbs of cocaine were located during traffic stop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Mid-South drug trafficker was arrested on eastbound I-40 after 50 lbs of cocaine were found during a traffic stop, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Investigators told FOX13 Tellerick Simon, 34, pleaded guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to posses with intent to distribute cocaine.
On September 25, 2017, officers with the West Tennessee Drug Task Force conducted a traffic stop on eastbound I-40.
After a search, 50 lbs of cocaine were revealed. Officers discovered that the occupants were bringing cocaine from Houston, Texas through West Tennessee en route to Knoxville.
An investigation later revealed Tellerick Simon as one of the key participants in trafficking cocaine.
Simon plead guilty on Wednesday to charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and possession with the intent to distribute cocaine.
He now faces a mandatory minimum sentence of at least 10 years up to life imprisonment.
