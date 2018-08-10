  • Drugs, cash, stolen gun found during Memphis drug bust

    Updated:

    Officers found drugs, a stolen gun, and a stolen car during two search warrants with the same man as the target. 

    Artimis Moncrief is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault, evading arrest and drug charges.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    Officers were serving a warrant in the 1600 block of Mount Moriah when Moncrief ran out the back. 
    While he was trying to hop the fence, an officer grabbed him and took him into custody. 

    Once he was arrested, officers almost eight pounds of marijuana, Promethazine with Codeine, cash and a gun that was stolen out of Oakland, Tennessee three years ago inside the home. 

    Then officers executed a second search warrant with Moncrief as the target in the 3100 block of Woodrow. 

    They found marijuana and a stolen Ford Taurus.
        
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories