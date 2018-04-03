Drugs, stolen credit cards, gift cards and more found during bust at Memphis hotel

Two people are in jail for using a stolen credit card at a hotel and, when they were busted, police found much more.
According to court records, Ashley Berens and Christopher Walden used a stolen card at a hotel on the 6100 block of Poplar Pike.
When the two checked in, they tried to use two different debit cards. The first one was declined. The next one was approved
After the two decided to extend their stay, the owner of the card, who lives in Texas, called the hotel and made them aware of the stolen cards. Police were called and were allowed entry into the room where the two were staying.
Officers found small bags of crystal meth, multiple fake ID's, a scale, gift cards, a label printer to alter the gifts cards, a printer that makes ID's, and a bag of Xanax. They also found more than $8,300 in cash.
