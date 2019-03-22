0 Drunk driver sentenced to prison for death of Thaddeus Matthews' son

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A motorist who was under the influence and killed a bicyclist, pled guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide on Thursday, according to the Shelby County's District Attorneys' office.

Melvin Willies, 66, who has a prior DUI conviction, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the death of 32-year-old Kenya Matthews. Matthews was killed two years ago in southwest Memphis, according to the Shelby County DA's office.

Investigators reported that Willies was intoxicated when he was driving south on Weaver Road, near Raines Road, when he struck and killed Matthews on the evening of June 15, 2017.

Matthews was the son of Ella Taylor and talk show host, Thaddeus Matthews.

Officers said Willies had a BAC of .21, which more than twice the legal limit of .08.

A witness stopped Willies' car, turned on his flashers and called police, according to reports.

A background check conducted by MPD showed that Willies had prior DUI records.

Willies had a DUI conviction in Iowa in 2011 and Minnesota in 2013.

Willies also had a DUI record in Shelby County.

In November 2016, Willies was charged with a DUI, public intoxication, reckless driving and refusal to submit to a BAC test.

Willies pled guilty in March 2017 to the reckless driving charge and the other three charges were dropped.

Records showed that Willies also had a similar incident in 2005.

Willies' case was handled by Assistant District Attorneys Sam Winnig and Jen Morris of the DA's DUI Prosecution Unit, which works with local law enforcement to decrease the amount of DUI-related fatalities and injuries.

The DUI Prosecution Unit also conducts training sessions to update law enforcement officers on traffic and DUI law changes.

